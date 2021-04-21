Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIGI opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $77.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

