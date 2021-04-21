Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post $735.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.30 million to $764.49 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $725.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $46.23. 439,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,705. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.