Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,564 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.07. 65,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,455. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $75.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43.

