Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Lifted by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $62.39.

