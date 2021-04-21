Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 42,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,396. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

