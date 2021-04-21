Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,524,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,810 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 7.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $48,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,203 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 638,044 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,859,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,528,000.

SCHE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. 14,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,594. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

