Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) were down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

About Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF)

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

