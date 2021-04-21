Scancell (LON:SCLP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.97

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.97 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 23.50 ($0.31). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 22.75 ($0.30), with a volume of 2,132,361 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.01. The company has a market cap of £185.46 million and a PE ratio of -16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

In other news, insider Martin Diggle sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total value of £56,000 ($73,164.36).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

