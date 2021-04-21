Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells C$445,747.50 in Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total value of C$445,747.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,228,737.50.

Shares of SIS opened at C$17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. Savaria Co. has a twelve month low of C$10.92 and a twelve month high of C$19.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

