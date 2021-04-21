Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 156,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Saul Centers stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $952.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

