Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 156,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFS shares. B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE BFS opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $952.16 million, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Saul Centers by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

