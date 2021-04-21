Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.19).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STSA. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

