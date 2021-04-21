Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

