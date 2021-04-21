Sanofi (SNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.