Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 248,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of SANM opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

