Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SEB Equities cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.89. 102,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,152. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $20,417,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

