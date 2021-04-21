Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 83,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.14% of Maxar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,131,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAXR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 6,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

