Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 500 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.89. 10,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,276. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $214.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

