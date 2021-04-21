Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,489,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,535 shares of company stock valued at $56,149,756 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

NET traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.09. 12,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,016. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -185.61 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

