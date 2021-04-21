Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 180,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $546.13. 6,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,911. The company’s 50 day moving average is $505.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.57 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.67.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

