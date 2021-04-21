Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,695 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health comprises about 2.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

