Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.81. The company had a trading volume of 44,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,170. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $128.42. The company has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

