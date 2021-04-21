Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €136.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €136.00 ($160.00) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAF. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €112.83 ($132.75).

SAF stock opened at €117.20 ($137.88) on Monday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €111.48.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

