Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

SAFE stock opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Safehold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Safehold by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Safehold by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Safehold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

