Sabal Trust CO Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

