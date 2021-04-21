Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Up to $13.69

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $14.19. Ryerson shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 515 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of $538.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ryerson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ryerson by 1,732.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Ryerson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 190,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

