Rupiah Token Market Capitalization Achieves $4.38 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $2.30 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00067728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00094661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00643320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

