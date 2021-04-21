Ruler Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $87,748.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for $293.99 or 0.00526422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1.10 million and $87,748.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00279393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.47 or 0.00982098 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00658996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,831.86 or 0.99973316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

