RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,841 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of RPT Realty worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 78.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

