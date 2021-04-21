Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.05 and last traded at $49.05. 633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOPKY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.166 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Royal Vopak’s previous annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Royal Vopak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

About Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.