Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

