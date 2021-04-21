Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 259 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 215,092 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA stock opened at $152.87 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.