Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to $215.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDNAF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $157.86 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $158.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.47.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.