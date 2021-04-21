Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €225.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €225.00 ($264.71) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €219.00 ($257.65).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €215.55 ($253.59) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €214.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €195.03.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

