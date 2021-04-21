Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roxgold in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roxgold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.49.

Roxgold stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Roxgold has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

