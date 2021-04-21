Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,953,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234,854 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,305,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 656,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after buying an additional 202,890 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 23,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,561,583.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,954.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,064 shares of company stock valued at $52,068,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.