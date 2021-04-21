Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 33.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 850,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,034,000 after purchasing an additional 211,359 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

