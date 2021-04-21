Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.20. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $130.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.76, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,682,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,072 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,265. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

