RosCan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RosCan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price target on shares of RosCan Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of RCGCF stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. RosCan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

