Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down to $354.85

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $354.85, but opened at $341.50. Roku shares last traded at $345.06, with a volume of 23,305 shares changing hands.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.15 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,253,877. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

