Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at B. Riley

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $404.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

