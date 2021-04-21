Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ROK opened at $263.22 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $163.46 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

