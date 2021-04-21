Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Centogene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Centogene stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. Centogene has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of -2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. On average, analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Centogene by 1,070.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Centogene by 109.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

