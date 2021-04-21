Robert W. Baird Cuts Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $30.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNDX. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

SNDX opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $647.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

