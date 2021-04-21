Robert Hershberg Sells 144 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg sold 144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $10,643.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $100,410.00.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

