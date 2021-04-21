Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 47,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 90,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

Riverside Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

