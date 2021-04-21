Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $62.69. 29,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,730,000 after acquiring an additional 197,761 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,789,000 after acquiring an additional 386,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,852,000 after buying an additional 334,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

