Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.07 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 40,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,207,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 632,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 333,644 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

