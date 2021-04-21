RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.77 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7655 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.