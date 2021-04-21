Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,700 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,780 ($101.65) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,999 ($78.38) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,708.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,448.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £97.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.